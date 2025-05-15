Need any more indication that summer is upon us? The Transport Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAT) announced yesterday that the seasonal 15T bus route is back in operation.

Stops along the bus route include Hellene Garden / Hac Sa, Hac Sa Reservoir, Ka-Ho Barbecue Park, Seac Pai Van and Estr. do Altinho de Ka Ho with Hac Sa Beach as its terminal station.

The route will run on weekends and public holidays from 17 May to 26 October, from 11 am to 7:30 pm, with a frequency of 10 to 22 minutes. Residents and the expected summer influx of tourists now have a convenient way of getting out to Coloane to enjoy the fine weather.

The announcement of the relaunch of the 15T bus route comes as Macao braces for yet another scorching summer, following last year’s hottest summer on record.

It also follows another heat record: on 15 April this year, Macao registered its earliest instance in the year of a hot temperature – defined as 33ºC or higher – at the Taipa Grande measuring station.

While local forecasters have noted that precipitation is expected to be normal during this year’s rainy season (from April and September), Macao may be hit with as many as eight typhoons between June and October – an unusually high number.