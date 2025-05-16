Macao Bridge implements new speed detection systems

The Transport Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAT) has announced that 22 fixed speed detectors and 4 zonal speed detectors on the Macao Bridge will come into operation from 12 am this Saturday to combat speeding violations and ensure road safety.

The bureau and the Public Security Police Force (known by its Portuguese initials PSP) remind drivers not to exceed the speed limit, noting that the Macao Bridge has speed limits of 80, 60 and 40 kilometres per hour depending on the section.

Corresponding speed limit and traffic advisory signs have been installed, and authorities urge drivers to stay attentive to these signs.

The Transport Bureau has released an accompanying infographic on the four sections of the Macao Bridge, indicating the lanes for cars and motorcycles, as well as highlighting their corresponding speed limits.

The new devices are installed near the Macao and Taipa sides of the main bridge, on the Pac On bridge access ramps, by the entrance and exit of the main bridge, and within the exclusive lane for motorcycles.

According to the local legislation regarding road traffic, drivers who violate speed limits on the Macao Bridge are liable to fines ranging from 600 patacas to 20,000 patacas.

Repeat offenders or drivers severely exceeding the speed limit may also face a doubling of the fine and license suspension.

The 3.1-kilometre, eight-lane bridge has been operational without speed detectors for more than half a year, after nearly 4.5 years of construction. It links Urban Zone A and the Macao Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge with Taipa’s Pac On area, making it the eastern-most of the city’s cross-sea bridges.