SJM Holdings records a profit in the third quarter

SJM Holdings Limited has released selected financial indicators for the third quarter of the year and for the first three quarters.

In a regulatory filing, the casino operator says that net gaming revenue in the third quarter was HK$6.9 billion, as compared with HK$5.4 billion in the same period a year ago. For the nine months that ended on 30 September, net gaming revenue was HK$19.9 billion, compared with HK$14.1 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter stood at HK$1.04 billion, as compared with HK$566 million in the same quarter a year ago, while for the first nine months of the year adjusted EBITDA was HK$2.8 billion, as compared with HK$1.03 billion in the first three quarters of 2023.

Profits in the third quarter stood at HK$101 million, as compared with a loss of HK$410 million in the same period last year, while for the nine months that ended on 30 September 2024, a loss of HK$61 million was recorded, down from the loss of HK$1.7 billion made in the comparable period of 2023.

The gross revenue at Grand Lisboa Palace in the third quarter of the year was HK$1.8 billion, including gross gaming revenue of HK$1.4 billion and non-gaming revenue of HK$354 million. This compared with gross gaming revenue of HK$783 million and non-gaming revenue of HK$301 million in the same quarter of 2023.

At the Grand Lisboa, gross revenue in the third quarter stood at HK$2.02 billion, including gross gaming revenue of HK$1.94 billion and non-gaming revenue of HK$74 million, as compared with gross gaming revenue of HK$1.47 billion and non-gaming revenue of HK$81 million in the same period last year.