Macau Live Streaming Association to help local SMEs get into Xiaohongshu

The Macau Live Streaming Association has kickstarted a training programme that aims to help local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) expand their presence online by providing support in the setting up and running of their own Xiaohongshu accounts.

In collaboration with Xiaohongshu (known as Red Note in English), the initiative aims to help 50 local SMEs through specialised training, traffic support and influencer collaborations until September. According to local broadcaster TDM, around 90 business representatives and 15 influencers attended the first training session to learn about the platform’s latest features and business applications.

José Chan Rodrigues, director general of the Macau Live Streaming Association, told TDM that many upcoming features on Xiaohongshu present a good opportunity for SMEs to effectively boost their marketing messages. He anticipates that around 10 to 15 courses will be held in Macao, with plans to refine the programme to meet the evolving business landscape.

The launch of the training programme comes amid challenging times for Macao’s SMEs, which have been struggling in the face of steep declines in local spending and fierce competition from neighbouring mainland Chinese cities, where goods and services are much cheaper.

During the first quarter of 2025, the value of retail sales in the city fell by 15 percent year-on-year and conditions facing retailers have been described as worse than during the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerned lawmakers have called on the government to better support Macao’s ailing SMEs.

Macao’s Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (called the CPTTM after its Portuguese initials) launched its digitalisation support program for SMEs in 2023. The programme focuses on enhancing SMEs’ data analytics capabilities and online marketing strategies. Initially offering 200 places, the scheme has expanded due to high demand, reaching 900 places in its second phase.