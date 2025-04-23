New interest subsidy scheme opens to support Macao’s SMEs

The Macao government has launched a scheme to help ease financial pressures and improve liquidity for local small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to a statement issued by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSEDT).

The Interest Rate Subsidy Plan for Bank Credits for SMEs – also known as Bonus Plan 2025 – allows eligible businesses to apply for interest subsidies of up to 4 percent annually on bank loans of up to 5 million patacas (around US$626,000), with a maximum term of three years.

To qualify, SMEs must be operated by Macao residents (or have over 50 percent local ownership), employ no more than 100 people, and have registered for tax purposes before 14 April. Companies in public concession or in the financial sector are excluded.

[See more: Sands China’s ‘buy local’ programme celebrates its 10th anniversary]

The plan will cover loans to be issued by licensed banks in Macao between 22 April this year and 22 April 2026, with the total subsidy pool capped at 10 billion patacas (US$1.25 billion).

The DSEDT said the plan would see it cooperating closely with the banking sector to “accelerate the injection of momentum into small and medium-sized enterprises, support the sustainable development of enterprises and ensure the employment of residents.”

More detailed information about the scheme, including the application process, can be found at DSEDT’s website.