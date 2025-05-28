With Macao’s businesses struggling, officials attend APEC meeting on SMEs 

Macao participated in the 59th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Small and Medium Enterprises Working Group (SMEWG) meeting as a “guest economy” last week. That’s according to a statement from the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSEDT), which represented Macao in Tokyo.

Held over two days, the meeting saw attendees discuss a wide range of key issues spanning entrepreneurship, digitalisation, access to finance, green innovation and the role of AI in strengthening businesses.

“The meeting aimed to promote sustainable development of SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] in the global economy through exchanges and cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies,” the DSEDT noted.

The meeting comes amid challenging times for Macao’s own SMEs which have been struggling in the face of steep declines in local spending.

During the first quarter of 2025, the value of retail sales in the city fell by 15 percent year-on-year and conditions facing retailers have been described as worse than during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, several concerned lawmakers called on the government to better support Macao’s ailing SMEs.

At the SMEWG meeting, Chan Hoi Si, head of DSEDT’s Economic Cooperation Division, delivered a presentation outlining government initiatives supporting SME digitalisation – which launched in 2021. Different phases have targeted individual sectors, including dining, with a focus on promoting electronic payment platforms and other digital tools.

The DSEDT noted that its SME Digitalization Support Services were continuing this year, providing businesses with digitalisation training, diagnostics and other free solutions to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness, particularly through the integration of AI.

The bureau said that it would continue to engage in APEC activities and strengthen partnerships to support the long-term development of SMEs.