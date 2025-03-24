Menu
High demand leads to expansion of Macao SME digitalisation programme

The second phase of the programme covers 900 small to medium sized businesses eager to boost their online presence
  • A Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre official says training will now focus on enhancing SMEs’ data analytics capabilities and social media strategies

25 Mar 2025
Several local restaurants have introduced online ordering services as part of the CPTTM programme

25 Mar 2025

UPDATED: 25 Mar 2025, 8:10 am

Macao’s Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (called the CPTTM after its Portuguese initials) has reported on the progress of its digitalisation support program for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Launched in 2023, the programme subsidises SMEs to integrate digital tools into their operations.

In remarks cited in Macau Post Daily, Thomas Mak Seng Hin, a CPTTM manager, noted that while the programme has successfully facilitated hardware and software installations for hundreds of businesses, feedback indicates a growing need for support in online marketing and brand development via social media.

The programme, commissioned by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), offers up to 18,000 patacas per beneficiary. Successful applicants receive training and personalised advice before selecting IT solutions from a list of approved vendors.

Initially offering 200 places, the scheme has expanded due to high demand, reaching 900 places in its second phase.

To date, tech and software installations are complete for 600 beneficiaries from the first application period, with training underway for the subsequent 300.

Mak anticipates all installations to be finalised in the second half of the year. He emphasised that the programme will now focus on enhancing SMEs’ data analytics capabilities and online marketing strategies, in response to the feedback received.

This article was edited by AI for conciseness and clarity, then manually checked by an editor.

UPDATED: 25 Mar 2025, 8:10 am

