Macao records around 1.05 million visitors during first 7 days of golden week

The SAR welcomed just over 1,055,730 visitors between 1 and 7 October, according to figures released by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and cited by local media. The period incorporated both National Day and the Mid-Autumn festival.

With the “golden week” holiday coming to an end today, the daily average stood at around 151,000 visitors – slightly more than the 150,000 projection made by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Tourist arrivals peaked at 191,000 on Saturday, the highest single-day total so far, before declining to 113,000 on Sunday due to Typhoon Matmo. That morning, Matmo’s passage to the south of Macao prompted the hoisting of tropical cyclone signal No. 8.

[See more: Macao’s casinos see a ‘golden week’ boost despite Typhoon Matmo]

This year’s Golden Week runs from 1 to 8 October, combining National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival to create a rare eight-day holiday period, boosting domestic tourism across the region. The MGTO and PSP earlier forecast a total of around 1.2 million visitors for the period, with hotel occupancy expected to exceed 90 percent across Macao’s roughly 47,000 rooms.

Last week, the PSP announced that Macao’s 2025 visitor arrivals had broken the 30-million mark on 2 October – 40 days earlier than the year before. The milestone represented an increase of 14.5 percent year-on-year and was on par with the figure recorded during the same period in 2019.

The local government aims to attract 39 million visitors in 2025, equating to an average of around 108,000 visitor arrivals per day.