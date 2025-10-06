Banking institution Citigroup has reported that Macao casinos experienced “year-high levels” in both the number of high rollers and the average minimum bet during its most recent monthly survey. This survey, which was reported in the casino industry website GGR Asia, was conducted on 3 October, amid the ongoing mainland Chinese holiday dubbed “golden week,” and prior to Typhoon Matmo impacting the city on Sunday.

Citi’s analysts, George Choi and Timothy Chau, noted that this year’s golden week – which began on National Day – is an extended eight-day holiday, as it incorporates the Mid-Autumn Festival. They anticipate this extra day will lead to increased overall visitation, though it may dilute the daily average as visitors spread out their stays.

The average wager per premium mass player remained stable at HK$28,466, consistent with levels seen during May golden week and the same holiday period in 2024, GGR Asia said.

More significantly, the average wager per “whale” – defined as a punter betting HK$100,000 or more – rose by 6 per cent year-on-year to HK$176,583. The number of whales observed (60) and their average minimum bet (HK$2,432) both reached year-high levels.

[See more: Analysts forecast a 13 percent rise in Macao’s GGR for October]

For the second consecutive month, the “player of the month,” who wagered HK$800,000, was seen at the Venetian’s High Limit Area.

The analysts concluded that the quality of Macao’s premium mass players “remains golden” and that new side bets are gaining popularity, both factors boding well for a strong October performance.

Sands China meanwhile ranked first in Citi’s premium mass October survey with a 27 per cent market share in total wagers observed. Galaxy Entertainment Group secured the second position with a 22 per cent market share. The analysts noted that the 10 whales observed in Galaxy Macau’s Horizon Room represented the highest number seen in any individual premium mass room.

October’s golden week is a crucial festive break for mainland Chinese consumers and a peak trading period for Macao’s casinos, with mainland China serving as the primary source market for the local tourism sector. Data from Macao’s Public Security Police, cited by GGR Asia, revealed that the city welcomed 790,016 visitors during the first five days of the holiday period, despite the typhoon.