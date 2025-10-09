Macao’s ‘golden week’ sees 1.14 million visitors, slightly below forecast

Just over 1.14 million people visited Macao during the recent 8-day break that started on National Day. That’s according to Public Security Police data cited in multiple casino industry outlets.

According to GGR Asia, the tally represented growth of more than 15 percent when compared to the same holiday period in 2024, and breaks down to a daily average of 143,090.

The numbers are slightly lower than the Macao Government Tourism Office’s forecast of around 1.2 million visitors over the holiday, or a daily average of 150,000.

Known as “golden week,” the holiday period began on 1 October and is a major break on the Chinese mainland – the main source of punters for Macao’s casinos. Because it coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, this year’s holiday was an unusually long eight days instead of the usual seven.

Saturday 4 October was the busiest day, with 191,176 visitors logged. The passage of Typhoon Matmo saw the number fall to just over 113,000 on Sunday.

Data cited by GGA Asia shows that the great majority of visitors arrived in Macao via the Border Gate, Hengqin checkpoint and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Most were from mainland China but a significant minority came from Hong Kong.