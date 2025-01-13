Commercial property loans jumped almost 40 percent in November

New approvals of commercial property loans increased by 38.1 percent between October and November, according to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao. The upswing follows a 37.9 percent month-on-month decline in the period prior.

New approvals of residential mortgage loans continued their decline, in spite of the city’s ever-decreasing housing prices. The 5.3 percent drop was small, however, when compared with the period from September to October, which saw a whopping 57.4 percent month-on-month decline.

November’s new residential loans amounted to 1.23 billion patacas (US$152.7 million). The value of new commercial loans granted totalled 887.02 million patacas (US$110 million).

Meanwhile the outstanding value of residential mortgages at the end of November was 219.14 billion patacas (US$27.2 billion), down 0.2 percent from the preceding month or 4.8 percent from a year ago. The outstanding value of commercial property loans fell by 0.8 percent month-on-month or 5.7 percent year-on-year, coming in at 150.9 billion patacas (US$18.7 billion).

At the end of November, the delinquency ratio for residential mortgages stood at 3.4 percent – unchanged from a month ago and up 2.6 percentage points compared to the same month in 2023.

The delinquency ratio for commercial loans was 4.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from a month ago and up 2.4 percentage points from the end of October last year.