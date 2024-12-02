Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

November’s gross gaming revenue hits 18.4 billion patacas  

The haul for last month is 2.4 billion patacas less than October’s post-pandemic record for gross gaming revenue
  • The figure means Macao’s casinos have already generated 96.6 percent of what the government had forecast they would for 2024, with one month left to go

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Dec 2024
November’s gross gaming revenue hits 18.4 billion patacas  
November’s gross gaming revenue hits 18.4 billion patacas  
Accumulated GGR for the first 11 months of 2024, across Macao’s six gambling concessionaires, now stands at 208.6 billion patacas (about US$26 billion) – Photo by Rob Gruner

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Dec 2024

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macao in November came in at 18.4 billion patacas (about US$2.3 billion), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. That’s a year-on-year rise of 14.9 percent.

The figure represented a fall from October’s post-pandemic record high of 20.8 billion patacas (about US$2.6 billion), but October – which contained the lucrative National Day holiday period – saw a smaller year-on-year improvement at just 6.6 percent.

Accumulated GGR for the first 11 months of 2024, across Macao’s six gambling concessionaires, stood at 208.6 billion patacas (about US$26 billion), a year-on-year jump of 26.8 percent.

[See more: Macao casinos officially predicted to generate 240 billion patacas in GGR next year]

The January to November period saw casinos generate 96.6 percent of the government’s conservative estimate for the year’s full GGR earnings, which was 216 billion patacas (about US$26.8 billion).

More optimistic predictions had suggested that the overall haul could be as high as 239.9 billion patacas (about US$29.8 billion), though that would require what now seems an unlikely 31.3 billion patacas in December.

The government’s proposed 2025 budget proposal, presented to the public last month, placed expectations of 240 billion patacas in full-year GGR on the casino industry for next year. The proposal has been submitted to the Legislative Assembly for review. 

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend