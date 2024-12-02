November’s gross gaming revenue hits 18.4 billion patacas  

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macao in November came in at 18.4 billion patacas (about US$2.3 billion), according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. That’s a year-on-year rise of 14.9 percent.

The figure represented a fall from October’s post-pandemic record high of 20.8 billion patacas (about US$2.6 billion), but October – which contained the lucrative National Day holiday period – saw a smaller year-on-year improvement at just 6.6 percent.

Accumulated GGR for the first 11 months of 2024, across Macao’s six gambling concessionaires, stood at 208.6 billion patacas (about US$26 billion), a year-on-year jump of 26.8 percent.

The January to November period saw casinos generate 96.6 percent of the government’s conservative estimate for the year’s full GGR earnings, which was 216 billion patacas (about US$26.8 billion).

More optimistic predictions had suggested that the overall haul could be as high as 239.9 billion patacas (about US$29.8 billion), though that would require what now seems an unlikely 31.3 billion patacas in December.

The government’s proposed 2025 budget proposal, presented to the public last month, placed expectations of 240 billion patacas in full-year GGR on the casino industry for next year. The proposal has been submitted to the Legislative Assembly for review.