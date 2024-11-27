Trade figures continue to slip, latest figures show

Macao’s exports and imports of merchandise came in at 1.21 billion patacas and 11.26 billion patacas in October, showing respective drops of 10 percent and 3.7 percent year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service.

Across the first ten months of the year, the value of merchandise exports grew by 3.8 percent to 11.27 billion patacas, while the value of imports decreased by 9.2 percent to 106.34 billion patacas.

The value of re-exports totalled 1.09 billion in October, down by 10.3 percent when compared with the same period last year. Re-exports of casino-related articles were down by 66.4 percent year-on-year, while the value of re-exported perfumes surged by over 130 percent.

The value of domestic exports in October dropped by 7.5 percent year-on-year, to 122 million patacas. Garments, and pharmaceutical products and organic chemicals, decreased by 33.3 and 7 percent respectively. The value of exported baked goods grew by 62.8 percent.

In terms of imports, the value of construction materials, perfumes and watches dropped by 40, 38.8 and 33.1 percent respectively, when compared with October 2023, though imports related to casinos and motor cars jumped by 52.7 and 47 percent.

By destination, merchandise exports to mainland China and the US dropped by 17.5 and 34.4 percent in the first 10 months of the year, while exports to Hong Kong (the destination of most of Macao’s exports), the Belt and Road Countries and the EU expanded by 1.2, 17.4 and 37.7 percent respectively. By place of origin, merchandise imports from mainland China, the EU and the Belt and Road Countries decreased in the first ten months of 2024, while those from Japan increased.