Nearly 730,000 visitors travelled to Macao during the Christmas break 

Macao welcomed 728,000 visitor arrivals during the Christmas holiday period from 20 to 26 December, according to Public Security Police (PSP) figures cited by multiple media outlets. When compared to the 679,584 visitors from the corresponding period in 2023, the number represents a roughly 7 percent increase.

The total number of inbound and outbound trips – made by both visitors and local residents – came to 4.36 million, up 6.7 percent compared to last year. Of these, 2.19 million trips were inbound and 2.17 million outbound.

Most visitors entered and left Macao using the Border Gate, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Hengqin checkpoints.

On Christmas Day itself, the PSP reported 117,000 visitor arrivals in the city, a rise of 8 percent in comparison to Christmas Day 2023. On that day, the total number of entries and exits, made by both residents and non-residents, reached around 680,000.

[See more: Tourism in Macao: Looking beyond a topline number]

The final tally for this year’s visitor arrivals is not expected to be ready until next year, although the local government predicts the number will exceed the original forecast of 33 million to hit 34 million.

Andy Wu, the chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Macao, earlier stated that the 2024 visitor arrival figure could even balloon to 35 million – almost 90 percent of the 39.4 million visitors that set foot in the city in 2019.

The new multiple-entry permit for Zhuhai and Hengqin residents, which comes into effect from New Year’s Day, has many in the tourism industry optimistic for next year’s prospects as well. The head of the Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, Wong Fai, noted that it could bolster business visitors and investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, local businesses and industry representatives revealed that the Christmas visitor surge did not lead to more trade. Visitors are spending less than in previous years due to shifts in consumption patterns, as well as a weaker yuan, which has reduced the purchasing power of the mainland tourists that make up Macao’s largest group of visitors by far.