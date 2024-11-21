Macao is now expected to receive 34 million visitors this year 

The full-year number of visitor arrivals in Macao is expected to surpass the official 33 million target and could reach 34 million. That’s according to the head of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Feranandes, who spoke to multiple media outlets yesterday.

Senna Fernandes’ comments are in line with those of outgoing chief executive Ho Iat Seng, who projected that the visitor arrival figure this year would hit 34 million during his address to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The revised target also comes shortly after the government revealed that the city had welcomed more than 30 million tourists as of 10 November.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Performance Entertainment Summit, the MGTO head told local media that the Macau Grand Prix last week helped boost visitor numbers. She also noted that “with the peak season in the second half of December and more events coming up, I’m confident that there will be an increase in arrivals.”

[See more: Macao’s visitor arrivals this year have broken the 30 million mark]

Regarding the newly completed outdoor performance venue next to the Grand Lisboa Palace, which is due to host its first live event on 28 December, Senna Fernandes said that the venue, along with others such as the soon-to-reopen Cotai Arena, will help to reinforce Macao’s position as a “City of Performing Arts.”

She said: “I think there will be more opportunities for us to invite more famous performers to perform in Macao.”

Looking ahead, Senna Fernandes said that the six gaming operators would take part in the organisation of this year’s Light Up Macao, the SAR’s annual festival of illumination, which will span seven districts and will feature decorative lights, projection shows and interactive installations.

She also noted that the government would continue to strengthen cooperation with different airlines, and explore different ways to cooperate with Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area, in addition to adapting to the central government’s visa policies that facilitate more convenient travel to mainland China for foreign visitors.