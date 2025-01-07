Passenger numbers at Macao’s airport surge by nearly 50 percent

Passenger volume at Macao’s airport last year rose by 48 percent compared to 2023, reaching a total of 7.64 million. That’s according to a statement from the airport operator, Macau International Airport Company (known by its Portuguese initials CAM).

The statement added that 59,000 aircraft movements were logged in 2024, up 41 percent from the year before. Cargo volumes in 2024 meanwhile reached 108,000 tonnes, or a year-on-year increase of roughly 70 percent.

December was a particularly busy time for the airport, with the month seeing a passenger volume of 680,000 and 5,280 flight movements, or an annual increase of 14 percent and 9.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023.

Airport use has recovered markedly from the Covid-19 pandemic, when draconian travel restrictions saw as few as 599,000 people use the airport in 2022. The 2024 figure now represents nearly 80 percent of the total recorded in pre-pandemic 2019.

“This year will further strengthen tourism promotion in the local area and the Greater Bay Area, expand the scope of visitor source of MIA, and optimize related travel facilitation measures and services for providing more convenient travel options to local residents and tourists and promote the diversification and sustainable development of the tourism industry,” CAM said.

Following a number of expansion projects, the airport is capable of handling around 10 million passengers annually. Additional expansion will boost the capacity to 13 million by 2030.