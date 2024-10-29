Hotel occupancy rates rise for the first three quarters of the year

The average occupancy rate of Macao’s 44,000 hotel rooms in the first three quarters of 2024 exceeded 85 percent – an almost 5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the Statistics and Census Service, the number of guests increased by 11.2 percent to 10,889,000 during the period, but their average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.7 nights.

Figures from the service show that the occupancy rates for five-star hotels (87.5 percent), four-star properties (just over 81.2 percent) and three-star establishments (almost 83 percent) saw growth of 6, 3 and nearly 2.5 percentage points respectively.

As to markets, domestic guests made up the lion’s share of the total, with international guests comprising just 779,000 of the overall figure. However, notable increases were seen in guests from South Korea (229,000), up by 143.5 percent. Those from Japan (60,000), Malaysia (57,000) and Thailand (47,000) went up by almost 81 percent, more than 85 percent, and over 61 percent respectively.

For the month of September, the average hotel room occupancy rate climbed by 6.4 percentage points year-on-year to almost 85 percent. However, the total number of guests dropped by 2.1 percent to 1,112,000. Their average length of stay was 1.6 nights – the same figure that was recorded in September 2023.

There were 25.92 million visitors to Macao in the first three quarters of this year, according to the latest figures. The main growth was not in overnight travellers but in same-day visitors, who at 13.83 million arrivals showed a year-on-year increase of nearly 43 percent.