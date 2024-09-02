August’s gross gaming revenue is the year’s second highest

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macao in August totaled 19.7 billion patacas (US$2.45 billion), according to figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, which is often known by its Portuguese initials DICJ.

The figure is the year’s second highest total after the 20.1 billion patacas (US$2.5 billion) recorded in May and pushes March’s 19.5 billion patacas (US$2.42 billion) into third place.

August’s tally represents an almost 15 percent year-on-year increase when compared to the 17.2 billion (US$2.1 billion) recorded in the same month in 2023.

The accumulated GGR for the first eight months of the year stands at 152.1 billion patacas (US$18.9 billion), a more than 33 percent rise on the 114 billion (US$14.1 billion) patacas accumulated during the same period last year.

According to the local government’s conservative estimate, GGR for the full year of 2024 is expected to reach 216 billion patacas (US$26.8 billion).

Other, more optimistic predictions have said that the overall haul could be as high as 239.9 billion patacas (US$29.8 billion).