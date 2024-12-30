The number of underemployed people in Macao increased by 1,100 for the rolling three-month period ending November 2024 to 5,800 – a jump of 23.4 percent.

According to the latest published data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC), most of the underemployed work in Macao are in the real estate and business sector, and the transport and storage sector.

Underemployment is a measure of the number of people in an economy who are unwillingly working in part-time roles, or positions beneath their wage and skill level, because they cannot find better opportunities.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for local residents – that is, excluding migrant workers – was 2.3 percent, or the same as the period prior (August to October). The overall unemployment rate also stayed stable at 1.7 percent. Comparing the same period to a year prior, both rates fell from 2.9 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Macao’s labour force totalled 386,000 at the end of November, while the number of employed individuals totalled 379,300. Both figures were up by 1,800 since the end of the last period. The number of employed residents was 287,300, up by 800 since the end of October.

Some 6,700 people were counted as unemployed during the three months ending in November, according to the DSEC – similar to the previous period. “Most of them were previously engaged in the gaming sector and retail trade,” the bureau noted.