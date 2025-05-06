Macao delegation visits France, Monaco and Luxembourg

A high-level Macao delegation led by Tai Kin Ip, Macao’s secretary for economy and finance, recently returned from a three-country tour of Europe, where they spent a week exploring avenues for collaboration in areas such as green technology, sustainable development and cooperative banking systems, according to a statement issued by Tai’s office.

The visit, from 25 April to 2 May, saw the delegation engage with institutions and Chinese diplomats in France, Monaco and Luxembourg. In Paris, where the trip kicked off, the delegation met with the Chinese ambassador, Deng Li, and representatives from Choose Paris Region, Île-de-France’s international marketing agency.

In Monaco, it attended the Clean Fusion Forum, where Tai exchanged views on marine protection and green technology with the city-state’s Prince Albert II. The delegation also attended a welcome luncheon hosted by Monaco’s ambassador to China, Marie-Pascale Boisson, and visited Monaco’s Science and Technology Centre to study research on environmental sustainability.

[See more: Macao delegation promotes trade ties at Portugal’s largest food expo]

The final stop in Luxembourg focused on strengthening financial cooperation between Macao and the private banking hub. The delegation studied Luxembourg’s regulatory framework for investment funds and bonds, visited Clearstream Bank, and explored ways to link Macao’s Central Securities Depository (MCSD) with international financial systems.

In Luxembourg, the delegation attended a conference held by local Chinese financial institutions (including Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and China Bank of Communications), and learned about connections between China and Luxembourg’s banking systems. Talks were held on listing Macao bonds on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and the training of financial professionals.

Tai invited Luxembourg to share successful examples of green bonds with Macao’s financial sector, and expressed his hope that cooperation between the two territories would expand in the future.

[See more: Bond markets in Macao and Hong Kong gain momentum with new tools and closer ties]

Along with Tai, the delegation included the chairman of the Science and Technology Development Fund’s board of directors, Che Weng Keong; acting chairman of AMCM’s board of directors, Lao Hang Kun; and the head of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau’s Technology Department, Iong Nin Fai.

The visit is a step forward in expanding Macao’s international cooperation network and advancing its long-term diversification strategy, according to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance.