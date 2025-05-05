Macao delegation promotes trade ties at Portugal’s largest food expo

A 12-member business delegation organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (known by its Portuguese initials IPIM) recently travelled to Portugal to participate in Sagal Expo Lisboa and promote the upcoming China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (C-PLPEX).

Sagal Expo Lisboa saw its Macao attendees sign three cooperative agreements with Portuguese firms involved with beverages, frozen foods and wine, according to a statement from IPIM.

One of these will enable Portuguese cherry wine to be introduced to Macao for the first time, which IPIM said aligned with the SAR’s goal to “serve as the debut destination for products from PSCs [Portuguese-speaking countries] entering the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area market.”

Sagal Expo Lisboa is the largest food-focused expo in Portugal and this year’s iteration attracted more than 1,100 international buyers. It took place from 28 to 30 April. Several Portuguese companies noted they aimed to attend C-PLPEX in October, and IPIM said they also expressed optimism regarding the Chinese market’s growth potential.

Meanwhile, a roadshow organised to showcase Macao’s investment and business landscape in Portugal attracted almost 80 attendees representing sectors from F&B to new energy.

The delegation consisted of representatives from commerce and trade associations as well as enterprises involved in the food trade and food processing. It was arranged to “attract PSC enterprises to China and foster global expansion for local industries, enhancing practical and mutually beneficial cooperation among businesses in China and PSCs,” IPIM said in its statement.