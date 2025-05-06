Macao casino action heats up during May Day holiday period

A regular survey of “premium mass” tables in Macao by Citigroup, conducted during the May Day “golden week” holiday, has revealed exceptionally high levels of activity. Analysts conducting the survey reported witnessing several record-breaking events, according to casino industry publication Inside Asian Gaming (IAG).

The survey showed that punters are demonstrating a strong interest in gambling in spite of national and global economic uncertainty, with current global trade disputes not appearing to be a deterrent.

Citigroup analysts observed multiple high-value bets, IAG reports. One player, at MGM Cotai, made the largest single bet ever recorded in the survey’s history, at HK$2.9 million (US$362,500).

The total amount wagered in the premium areas – HK$27.2 million (US$3.4 million) – was also among the highest ever seen, matching a previous record set during last year’s National Day “golden week.”

The average bet size for high-rollers meanwhile saw a significant year-on-year increase, hitting a 79 percent rise of HK$281,000 (US$35,125) .

Visitor numbers to premium mass areas were notably higher than the same period last year, and the average wager per player increased by 26 percent year-on-year to HK$28,654 (US$3,580).

Analysts also noted seeing more than one player making million-dollar bets on the same day – a first-time occurrence.

The survey also found that the majority of high-stakes gaming – some 63 percent – took place in the premium areas of American-owned casinos. This suggests that international trade tensions are not currently affecting player choices when it comes to selecting where to gamble in Macao, analysts concluded.

