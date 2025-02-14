A subsidiary of Lawrence Ho’s Black Spade has signed a deal for branded attractions 

Macao could soon be welcoming various new attractions based on popular film and game franchises, thanks to a deal made yesterday between a unit of Black Spade Capital, the private investment firm of Melco boss Lawrence Ho, and Kingsmen Xperience, a US-based company known for developing branded attractions.

In a statement, Black Spade, said its subsidiary, S Experience, had signed a memorandum with Kingsmen Xperience, “to develop location-based branded attractions in Asia Pacific,” with an initial focus “on Macao, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.”

No further details were given as to the type of licensed offerings that the two partners intend to launch, but Kingsmen Xperience is responsible for Hong Kong’s Monopoly Dreams, the world’s inaugural immersive attraction to be based on the popular board game, and the UK’s Nerf Action Xperience attraction, which was inspired by the popular toy guns.

The US entertainment firm will also be launching Squid Game: The Experience in South Korea later this month, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the world of the Netflix series.

“We are excited to bring to life immersive, innovative attractions that will captivate audiences across diverse regions and genres,” said Corey Redmond, a senior representative of Kingsmen Xperience.

The president and CEO of Black Spade, Dennis Tam said the collaboration would leverage Kingsmen Xperience’s strength in entertainment development and S Experience’s understanding and connections in the relevant markets.

Macao casino operator Melco is no stranger to offering licensed attractions. Its Sanrio-themed event at Studio City last year featured installations, decorations and promotions based on popular characters such as Hello Kitty and Gudetama.

As well, Studio City’s Legend Heroes Park features various VR games that make use of franchises such as Marvel, Fruit Ninja, the Walking Dead and Resident Evil.