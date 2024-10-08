Casino industry media platform Inside Asian Gaming merges with CDC Gaming 

Inside Asian Gaming (IAG), a regional gambling media platform, will be joining forces with the US-based CDC Gaming media group in a merger that was announced this morning.

The two companies will be incorporated as subsidiaries of a parent company called Complete Media Group (CMG), although IAG will continue to retain its brand name in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions, while CDC Gaming will continue operating under its own name in the US, Canadian and Latin American markets.

In a joint statement, the two companies noted that the merger would lead to the establishment of the world’s first gaming media and events firm to be physically located in two of the world’s biggest gaming markets – Macao and the US – in over 20 years.

The merger, which was noted to be worth “eight figures USD,” is expected to be finalised by 31 December, with the two companies operating as one from 1 January 2025. The 50 or so staff members of the two media companies will work under CMG.

Andrew W. Scott, the vice chairman and CEO of IAG will be appointed CEO of CMG, while the publisher of CDC Gaming, Corey Roberts, will be designated as the COO and CTO of the parent company.

Scott said, “The merger will accelerate the growth of both companies and create a double based of expertise around the world.” He added that a three-year expansion strategy had already been devised.

Roberts, meanwhile, highlighted the two media companies’ rich expertise in the industry, noting that the merger “will dramatically accelerate our ability to meet our clients’ needs in an increasingly complex global environment.”

Prior to the merger, IAG and CDC had already established a six-year strategic partnership.