September’s gross gaming revenue is up 15.5% year-on-year, down compared to August

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macao in September totalled 17.3 billion patacas (US$2.2 billion), according to figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, which is often known by its Portuguese initials DICJ.

The figure represents a 12.7 percent decrease compared to August’s tally of 19.7 billion patacas (US$2.45 billion) and a 15.5 percent increase compared to September in 2023, when the territory’s six concessionaires generated 14.9 billion patacas (US$1.8 billion) between them.

Analysts attributed the month-on-month drop to punters deferring their visits to Macao until the week-long National Day holidays, which begin today. September typically sees less GGR than August.

Meanwhile, accumulated GGR for the first nine months of the year stands at 169.4 billion patacas (US$21.1 billion), a 31.3 percent increase on the 128.9 billion (US$16 billion) patacas accumulated during the same period last year.

According to a conservative estimate by the local government, GGR for the full year of 2024 is expected to reach 216 billion patacas (US$26.8 billion).

However, more optimistic predictions have suggested that the overall haul could be as high as 239.9 billion patacas (US$29.8 billion).