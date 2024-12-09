Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Around the WorldFood & Drink

The French are drinking less wine, a new study shows

In fact, they’re drinking less alcohol in general. But wine consumption is falling at a faster rate than that of spirits and beer
  • In a recent report, the French public interest group OFDT noted that these findings show a “reconfiguration” in France’s drinking culture taking place

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Dec 2024
The French are drinking less wine, a new study shows
The French are drinking less wine, a new study shows
Annual wine consumption in France has fallen from an average of 69.5 litres per person in 2003 to 47 litres per person in 2022 – Photo by barmalini

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 09 Dec 2024, 7:43 am

For many, France – and its citizens – are indelibly linked to wine. But a new report indicates the French are drinking less of their signature alcoholic beverage than before, a finding that aligns with new consumption habits observed in the country, beverage industry outlet Just Drinks reports.

According to the Observatoire Français des Drogues et des Tendances Addictives (OFDT), wine sales by volume fell by 4.2 percent in France between 2022 and 2023. Spirits sales volumes slid by 3.9 percent over the same period, while beer sales volumes saw a smaller decline of 2.6 percent.

OFDT’s report also noted that adult alcohol consumption dropped by 13 percent from 2021 to 2023, while consumption among 17-year-olds went down by 31 percent between 2017 and 2022. It described these shifts as a “reconfiguration of the way in which the French consume alcohol.”

[See more: Planning to limit the booze this holiday season? Here are five pointers]

“Consumption is less often daily and more often marked by occasional heavy drinking behaviour, while consumption preferences are increasingly often focused on beers and less often on wine,” the report said.

Nathalie Estribeau, export director at French wine cooperative Vignobles Foncalieu, told Just Drinks that consumption habits were “changing rather quickly” in France, and noted that red wine sales were particularly challenging in the domestic market.

Figures from Statista show that, for those aged 15 and older, annual wine consumption fell from an average of 69.5 litres per person in 2003, to 47 litres per person in 2022. Wine sales still made up 52 percent of total alcoholic drinks sales volumes in France in 2023, with beer sales accounting for 25 percent, and spirits comprising 21 percent.

UPDATED: 09 Dec 2024, 7:43 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend