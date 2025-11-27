Want to be bored? Go to Sweden

At a time filled with glittering lights, festive parties and far too much social pressure, the new campaign from Visit Sweden is taking a very different approach to destination marketing: boredom.

“Treat yourself to a dose of boredom in Sweden,” the national tourism board website proudly proclaims. The Scandinavian country, renowned for its crystal-clear lakes, stunning landscapes and vast wilderness, perfect for getting some much-needed time away from screens, is now marketing itself as an escape from the hectic holiday season, too.

One marketing reviewer hailed the campaign for turning “the idea of boredom into a form of luxury.”

For all the bright lights and festive cheers, the holidays can be a serious source of stress for people. Guides to reducing holiday stress – a regular feature of the season alongside gift guides and the perfect recipe – emphasise strategies like limiting commitments, taking time for yourself and rest.

Sweden promises all that and more, saying a trip there “might be just what you need to slow down, clear your mind and make space for curiosity.”

Why not practice boredom at home? You can, and neuroscientists believe doing so is important for our mental health, but at the most turbulent time of the year, there’s something to be said about escaping to “the perfect place to be bored”.

Visit Sweden highlights places where visitors can embrace the lagom mindset, the Swedish concept of a balanced lifestyle that makes space for boredom. Off-grid cabins promise cosy comfort and plenty of nature without wifi or TV to distract you, while the captivating glow of polar nights can be enjoyed in the world’s first ice hotel in a village with more sled dogs than people.

Snowshoe hiking is just “Step. Crunch. Breathe. Repeat,” a meditative pattern that lets the mind wander as you make your way to one of the country’s tallest waterfalls or visit an igloo for lunch.

The same movement meditation can be found in cross-country skiing, although for those looking to sit tight, ice fishing is “a masterclass in doing nothing”. And if that hole in the ice is starting to look tempting, you can enjoy safe cold bathing in a Swedish sauna.

Endless road trips through open country, days low-cooking local cuisine or just kicking back to gaze at the stars, Visit Sweden promises that you’ll be bored – and you’ll enjoy every minute of it.