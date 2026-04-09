Thailand escalates land ownership crackdown, with foreign buyers facing forfeiture risk

Thai authorities are turning to artificial intelligence to unmask illegal “nominee” property structures, dramatically raising the legal stakes for foreign buyers who have long relied on grey‑area workarounds to own land in Thailand.

Sophisticated AI tools are now trawling tens of thousands of company registrations and land records, flagging patterns that suggest Thai nationals are acting as front shareholders for foreign investors in violation of the law.

Officials say the technology is already transforming enforcement. With AI‑based screening and cross‑agency data sharing between the Land Department, the Department of Business Development and police investigators, more than 40,000 to 50,000 companies and landholdings linked to potential nominee activity have reportedly been identified for further review.

Lawyers warn that structures which once seemed invisible on paper – such as multiple Thai “owners” with no real income, or clusters of companies tied to the same foreign director – are now far easier for authorities to spot at scale.

The crackdown comes as the kingdom moves to close long‑standing loopholes in its foreign ownership regime. Thailand bars foreign individuals from owning land directly, and nominee arrangements – where locals hold shares or land on a foreigner’s behalf – are prohibited under the Land Code and Foreign Business Act.

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New measures rolled out this year include tighter scrutiny of company registrations, requirements for “investment confirmation” letters to prove genuine Thai capital, and draft legal changes that would allow land held through illegal nominee structures to be confiscated by the state without compensation.

For foreign buyers, the legal risk profile has shifted sharply. Lawyers say investors using nominee structures now face three converging threats: a far higher chance of detection, the prospect of outright forfeiture of properties, and potential exposure under anti‑money‑laundering laws if nominee deals are classed as predicate offences.

Penalties can include fines, imprisonment and the loss of the entire asset, with little recourse even where the buyer believed they were following “standard market practice.”

The renewed focus on enforcement is particularly acute in six sectors where nominee use is seen as rampant: tourism, real estate and land trading, e‑commerce and logistics, agriculture, hotels and resorts, and construction. Popular coastal markets such as Phuket, Koh Samui and parts of Pattaya – where villa and small‑hotel deals have frequently been structured through Thai companies – are viewed as high‑risk zones for audits.

Advisers now stress that compliant routes, such as buying condominiums within the foreign‑ownership quota, using properly structured long‑term leases, or partnering through genuinely Thai‑controlled operating companies, are the only viable options.