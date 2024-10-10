The truly scary thing about Halloween is how toxic the costumes are

The scariest thing about your Halloween costume may be the hazardous chemicals it contains, according to testing by the US non-profit Center for Environmental Health (CEH).

The California-based organisation found substances such as lead, cadmium and BPA in costumes from large American retailers Halloween Express and Spirit Halloween. Some exceeded the amount deemed to require a warning under local regulations that mandate labelling for products containing listed carcinogenic or reproductively harmful chemicals.

Halloween Express claims that it complies with applicable regulations and tests products while Spirit Halloween told the Guardian that all its children’s costumes, toys, accessories and décor are tested and comply with both federal and Californian regulations.

Random sellers on the internet may hold even more risk as they come under less oversight. Scott Echols of ZDHC – an organisation devoted to detoxifying clothing – told the Guardian: “In theory, they’re supposed to meet some requirements for kids’ products but I wouldn’t bet on that.”

There is no “safe” level of lead exposure and children are particularly vulnerable. Regular exposure can lead to nervous system damage and intellectual disabilities. Cadmium can cause acute gastroenteritis with permanent damage at high enough levels. BPA, meanwhile, is an endocrine disruptor that can harm the regulation of the cardiovascular system and the brain. Phthalates have also been found in kids’ costumes. The substances are connected to immune system and metabolic diseases in children and to heart and reproductive diseases in adults.

Experts point out that sweat can cause chemicals to leach into the skin. Storing them next to other clothing, or washing them with other items, can also spread the chemicals to other garments. Added to this, the costumes are designed to be worn once and are simply thrown into landfill once the holiday is over. The message to consumers this Halloween is clear: create costumes from what you have at home, and protect both children and the environment.