A new survey reveals how to make business travel work for you

A new survey of business travellers in the US reveals the importance of healthy habits in mitigating potential negative impacts of corporate travel domestically and abroad.

Booking.com for Business surveyed 502 full-time and part-time professionals in the US who travel for business to better understand the benefits – and drawbacks – of corporate travel for different age groups. Respondents overwhelmingly reported that career growth (82 percent), personal development (75 percent), self-awareness and self-confidence (73 percent) improved with travel, registering only single-digit negative impacts. But negative impacts on their physical health and family and relationships were reported by 22 percent of respondents, while 18 percent said business travel hurt their mental health.

Those in the youngest group, aged 18 to 35, consistently reported the most benefit from business travel, which Booking.com attributed to a combination of unique opportunities for growth and fewer familial responsibilities, “allowing them to travel with more peace of mind.”

The positive impacts of corporate travel only improve when looking at those who travel internationally for work. An overwhelming 90 percent of international travellers see a positive impact in their personal development compared to 73 percent of domestic travellers. Mental health (77 percent) and physical health benefits (74 percent) are both around 30 percentage points higher than they are among domestic travellers.

Business travellers do report a concern about health challenges (23 percent), including sleep loss, stress management and diet, as well as anxiety (18 percent), illness (22 percent), absence from family (22 percent) and loneliness, which hit the youngest cohort the hardest (24 percent).

There are preventative measures the travel website recommends, all of which are implemented more consistently by international travellers who report better results than their domestic counterparts. Eating healthier, forming bonds with colleagues, meditation, taking safety precautions and actively connecting with loved ones while away all help to mitigate the negative impacts of business travel.