Local racer Tiago Rodrigues will compete for Evans GP at the Macau Grand Prix

Homegrown Formula 4 (F4) driver Tiago Rodrigues will be competing for the Australian team Evans GP in the upcoming Macau Grand Prix, marking his first foray into the Formula Regional (FR) category.

Evans GP made the announcement earlier this week, noting that Rodrigues “brings valuable experience from the demanding street circuit.” The 17-year-old won last year’s FIA F4 Chinese Championship and recently won a race for Evans GP at the Sepang Round of the Australian F4 Championship.

In the statement, Rodrigues said that competing in front of his home crowd would make his move into FR racing “even more special”.

[See more: ‘I am confident in my ability’ says Formula driver Tiago Rodrigues]

“Stepping up to Formula Regional will be tough, especially with the level of competition, but I’m ready to push myself and learn as much as I can.”

Rodrigues is confirmed for the Macau GP Formula Regional World Cup, which will also mark the SAR’s entry into FR racing. Earlier this year, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile – motorsport’s governing body – made the decision to downgrade the Macau Grand Prix’s Formula 3 (F3) marquee event to an FR (a junior single-seater event that bridges the gap between F4 and F3).

Last year, Rodrigues competed in the Macau Formula 4 Race and came in 6th place.