David Muoka becomes the first Hong Kong player to get an NBA deal

Hong Kong basketball has reached a landmark moment after 24-year-old centre David Muoka signed a partially guaranteed contract with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

The 6’11” athlete becomes the first Hongkonger to join the NBA, with the possibility of stepping onto the court next month when the Nets face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA China Games in Macao on October 10 and 12.

Muoka, who attended West Island School in Hong Kong before playing college basketball at Lamar University and UNLV, has worked his way up the professional ladder.

He previously had a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in October 2024, before spending last season with the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. There he averaged 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, nearly a double-double, while showcasing his defensive presence.

This is not Muoka’s first connection with the Brooklyn franchise. He has played for the Long Island Nets in the G League and represented the Nets in Summer League competitions.

Known as a traditional big man who defends the paint and finishes efficiently around the basket, he now faces the challenge of earning a place on Brooklyn’s final roster. The Nets currently hold 21 contracts and must cut down to 15 players, plus three two-way deals, before the season starts on 21 October.

His signing also carries weight beyond the roster battle. If Muoka and Chinese forward Zeng Fanbo, who is also expected to join the Nets in Macao, take the court together, it would mark the first time two players from Greater China feature for the same NBA team.