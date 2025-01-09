The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta gets underway

The UK’s Ian Williams emerged as the standout competitor on the opening day of the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, which got underway yesterday, winning all five of his races according to a Sports Bureau statement.

The British sailor recently claimed his eighth World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) championship.

Gavin Brady from the United States and Tom Foucher from France also put up good performances to win all of their three races today, the bureau said, with Foucher defeating world number one Chris Poole from the United States.

Among other highlights was the debut of the Macao Match Cup, a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition. The race serves as the opening event of the WMRT’s 2025 season, with teams from the United States, Italy, New Zealand, France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Sweden competing against one another.

Today races will feature the Lotus Cup Regatta (IRC category) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC category).

The former features nine strong teams, including Team Ningbo One from China, led by Xu Lijia, the 2012 London Olympics Laser Radial gold medalist and the first Chinese and Asian sailor to win an Olympic gold medal.

Races are being held south of the Macao Channel near Macao Science Centre and in the waters to the south of Hac Sa Beach.

They are also being live streamed on the “Macao Major Sporting Events” official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the Macao International Regatta website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel.