Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 Life Museum comes to Hong Kong

The countdown has officially begun. On July 7 2025 (7/7, if you know, you know), Hong Kong will become the first city in the world to host the CR7 Life Museum – an immersive facility dedicated to the life, values and legacy of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

A press conference was held yesterday at the Regent Hotel in Hong Kong to unveil the vision behind the project. With support from Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the CR7 Life Museum will be located at K11 Musea’s Kunsthalle on the mall’s 6th floor.

Tomas Froes, CEO of CR7 Media and representative of the CR7 Family Office, said: “Cristiano is the most known person on the planet, with one billion followers across social media. But this museum is not just about him being a football player – it’s about legacy. It’s about values. It’s about showing the world that a real superhero walks among us.”

The CR7 Life Museum is set to deliver a 12,000-square-foot interactive experience that includes rare memorabilia, cutting-edge technology, and personal artefacts from Ronaldo’s life. According to Froes, the exhibition will “inspire ambition, discipline and a winning mentality in every visitor.”

For Luis Parafita, also representing the CR7 Family Office, Hong Kong was the natural pick for this vision. “Why Hong Kong? Because this city is the gateway to Asia,” Parafita said. “Cristiano already has a deep connection to the region – he visits regularly, and the fanbase here is massive … This is just the beginning.”

Luis Parafita from the CR7 Family Office (left), Michel Chertouh, managing director of the Regent Hong Kong hotel (centre), and Tomás Froes (right) pictured during the press conference yesterday – Photo by Regent Hong Kong

The Hong Kong museum will be the first in a series of international activations under the CR7 Life brand. After a soft test run in Riyadh two years ago, the team decided to go all-in with a large-scale global model, and Hong Kong became the first.

Alongside the museum, the team also announced the launch of the CR7 Life Flagship Store at Times Square, Causeway Bay. Covering over 16,000 square feet on the 7th floor, the store will feature exclusive merchandise, from autographed memorabilia to culturally inspired fashion and collectables not available anywhere else.

“We’ll have unique items for kids, for women, for die-hard fans,” said Froes. “There will even be Portuguese treats like pastel de nata (Portuguese egg tarts) in the shop. It’s about bringing a taste of Cristiano’s world to Asia.”

Another unique feature of the CR7 Life Museum is the addition of a fully operational content studio inside the museum space, designed to host international influencers and creators who will livestream and produce content directly from within the museum.

“The studio is a major piece of the vision,” said Froes. “This isn’t just a place you visit. It’s a place you share. A place where the content you create becomes part of the experience.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be in Hong Kong for the CR7 Life Museum opening?

The CR7 Life Museum is scheduled to officially open its doors on 7 July, with a VIP preview set for 5 to 6 July. The organisers hinted that more surprises are coming, including limited-edition drops and live appearances.



When asked whether Cristiano himself would attend the opening, Froes said, “What I can say is, Cristiano is coming to Hong Kong. The date – that’s part of our strategy. But he will be here.”

That mystery only adds to the excitement. With the Saudi Super Cup possibly being held in Hong Kong this August – a tournament in which Ronaldo is expected to play – many believe his return to the city will be around that time.

Parafita concluded, saying, “We always planned to take Cristiano’s story abroad. Now, for the first time, the world will get to experience it live. Hong Kong is where the journey begins – but it’s only the beginning.”