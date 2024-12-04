Macao regatta aims to lure top sailors with new international competition

The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta will take place from 8 to 12 January 2025, the Sports Bureau has announced.

This year’s regatta will include the Macao Match Cup – “a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition,” the bureau says, and expected to attract top international sailors to the city.

The race will serve as the opening event of the 2025 season for the World Match Racing Tour and is one of three major races at the regatta alongside the Lotus Cup and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup.

The races will take place in the waters south of the Macao Science Center, and the waters south of Hac Sa Beach, and are expected to see participation from around 270 sailors from 22 countries and regions.

In addition to the competitions, a variety of outreach activities will be held, including a fleet parade, a Family Fun Day, and a photography competition.

More information can be found at the event’s website.