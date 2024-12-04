Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Sports

Macao regatta aims to lure top sailors with new international competition

The regatta, scheduled for January, will see the debut of the Macao Match Cup, recognised by World Sailing as a World Championship-level event
  • The races will take place in the waters off the Macao Science Center and Hac Sa Beach, and are expected to see participation from around 270 sailors

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Dec 2024
Macao regatta aims to lure top sailors with new international competition
Macao regatta aims to lure top sailors with new international competition
Some 12 teams are expected to compete in this year’s inaugural Macao Match Cup

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 04 Dec 2024, 8:13 am

The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta will take place from 8 to 12 January 2025, the Sports Bureau has announced.

This year’s regatta will include the Macao Match Cup – “a special event recognized by World Sailing as a World Championship-level competition,” the bureau says, and expected to attract top international sailors to the city.

The race will serve as the opening event of the 2025 season for the World Match Racing Tour and is one of three major races at the regatta alongside the Lotus Cup and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup.

[See more: National Games cycling test event makes sporting history

The races will take place in the waters south of the Macao Science Center, and the waters south of Hac Sa Beach, and are expected to see participation from around 270 sailors from 22 countries and regions.

In addition to the competitions, a variety of outreach activities will be held, including a fleet parade, a Family Fun Day, and a photography competition.

More information can be found at the event’s website.

UPDATED: 04 Dec 2024, 8:13 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend