Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz wins the International Series Macau

Mexican golfer Carlos Ortiz emerged triumphant from the International Series Macau’s finals on Sunday, closing with a six-under-par 64 at the Macau Golf and Country Club. The 33-year-old, who finished with a score of 22-under, plays for Torque GC, an all-Latin American team in the LIV Golf tournament – part of the men’s Asian Tour.

The US’ Patrick Reed edged into second place past countryman Jason Kokrak, who came third. They scored a 19-under and a 16-under, respectively. The weekend’s best performance from Greater China came from Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who tied in 6th place with a 13-under.

Local golfer Kelvin Si got a shout-out for his “impressive weekend” from the International Series, for his four birdies and two bogeys – which saw the 22-year-old place 19th with an eight-under total.

[See more: Could Macao become a global e-sports hub?]

Si himself was measured in his comments: “All in all, a pretty good week, considering I haven’t played a tournament at all in the last two months … I just have to keep working hard,” he said.

“I really couldn’t imagine playing in the same field as major champions, in my first year in pro golf. Definitely a good learning experience. And I can also see where my game is compared to them.”

Wynn Macau presented the four-day event, which has a prize pool of US$2 million. The Asian Tour next heads to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open at Namseoul Country Club in Seoul, South Korea (1-4 May).