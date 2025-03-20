Macao’s men’s football team loses to Hong Kong in a friendly match 

Macao’s men’s football team suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Hong Kong during an friendly game that took place in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok Stadium yesterday.

According to media reports, Hong Kong earned its two points during the initial half of the match, with centre back Leon Jones scoring the first goal 26 minutes into the game. This was followed by a second one 40 minutes into the match, from left winger Raphaël Merkies.

During the first half, Macao managed to earn the first and only yellow card of the game. The second half saw neither team make any goals, although Macao came close.

Speaking to RTHK after the match, the Macao’s coach Kenneth Kwok said that he was “extremely proud of all of Macao’s football players for persevering from the first second until the last second.” He added that Hong Kong “deserved to win the match” and wished them all the best for their upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match with Singapore, which will take place on 25 March.

Macao’s loss to Hong Kong is unsurprising given that the city lacks a professional football team. Moreover, the city was dealt a significant blow after FIFA adjusted its guidelines last year, preventing Portugal-born permanent residents from being team members.

The Macao men’s football team is currently ranked 193rd out of 210 world teams ranked by FIFA. The world’s only unranked side is restive Eritrea, which has not played an international fixture in 48 months.