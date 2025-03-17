The International Series golf tournament tees off in Macao this Thursday 

The International Series Macau, presented by casino operator Wynn, is scheduled to take place between 20 and 23 March, attracting many of the world’s top golfers, who will be teeing off at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

Some 150 players will be competing in the four-day event, which has a prize pool of US$2 million. They include last year’s winner, US golder, John Catlin, who is currently ranked 135 internationally, and the runner-up, David Puig of Spain, whose most recent world ranking had him at 87th place.

Other prominent names include Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, who has won 16 tournaments, including four PGA tours, and American Patrick Reed, who has bagged nine PGA victories.

Catlin made Asian Tour history in Macao last year by becoming its first player to shoot a 59, a feat that was later replicated by Reed during the Hong Kong open.

A number of Macao golfers will also compete in the tournament, including Wang Lei Kun, Kelvin Si and Hun Pui In.

In an interview during the LIV Golf event in Singapore last week, McDowell said that he felt “a little bit of extra motivation” to perform well in Macao, as the winners of the SAR event will earn one of three spots in the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, which will take place in his hometown between 13 and 20 July.

Tickets to the Macao event are free of charge and can be obtained here. Free shuttle buses between Wynn Palace and the Macau Golf and Country Club will also be scheduled on a regular basis during the duration of the competition.

The International Series Macau is one of ten events that is backed by LIV Golf as part of the Asian Tour. Other locations include India, which hosted its own International Series from 30 January to 2 February, as well as Morocco, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

The Indian tournament was won by American Ollie Schniederjan, who will also be competing in Macao.

The Macao tournament will be followed by the International Series Japan, which will be held between 8 and 11 May.