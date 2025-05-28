Noah Neumann forgoes US college basketball to join the Macau Black Bears

Noah Neumann is redefining what it means to make bold career decisions as a young athlete. While many players dream of getting college scholarships to launch their basketball careers, Neumann chose a path less travelled. Instead of college basketball, he signed with the Macau Black Bears, becoming the youngest American to play pro basketball in China.

[See more: Who are the Macau Black Bears? What to know about the city’s star team]

Known for his leadership on the court – and off it, as a social media influencer – Noah Neumann tells Macao News how his family and relentless work ethic have shaped him into the player and person he is today.

Neumann seen taking flight during a 3×3 basketball game

What inspired you to start playing basketball?

My dad. He grew up playing the game, so from a young age, it became a dream to play professionally.

I started playing when I was 8 or 9, shooting on a little baby hoop. One of my favourite memories was my dad always pushing me to stay in the gym, even on days I wanted to take off. He taught me to fight through adversity and stay disciplined, which has stuck with me ever since.

Over the years, I found my groove, especially in the content creation world, and I felt like God gave me that path. At one point, I realised, “This is what I want to do – this is my dream.” I kept working, kept hooping, and eventually, opportunities started coming my way. About a year and a half ago, when those offers poured in, I knew I had to take it seriously and push myself to the next level.

Was there a specific moment or event that sparked it?

The biggest breakthrough came last year during the Tarkanian Classic in Vegas at the start of my high school season. I had an amazing game – 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. Right after that, offers started flooding in from schools like Pepperdine, McNeese State, and Westmont College. That tournament really put me on the map.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face in making your dream a reality?

Dealing with adversity. I don’t have everything going for me – I’m only six feet tall, and being white, I often get overlooked when I play on bigger circuits like Nike EYBL. My teammates are usually 6’5” or taller, and it’s easy to feel overshadowed. But I learned that if you believe in yourself and put in the work, you can defy the odds. That belief is what kept me going.

Noah Neumann focused and ready during his 3×3 basketball game

You attended the well-known Good Vision Academy in Houston. How has it shaped you as a player and a person?

It was a big change. My first two high school years were at Bellaire High School, where I had a good coach, but I didn’t feel like I was being used to my full potential. Transitioning to Good Vision Academy meant playing on a higher-level circuit and travelling more. Coach DJ took me under his wing and helped me learn how to play point guard and improve my shooting. That experience really reshaped my game and my mindset.

[See more: In conversation with NBA champion and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade]

What was the thought process behind playing professionally in Macao rather than pursuing college basketball?

It was a tough decision because I had three paths – college basketball, social media, and then this opportunity to play professionally. Social media was already my main source of income, so I worried about how college might limit that. When the offer from Macao came about three weeks ago, it felt like the perfect blend of my two passions: basketball and content creation. It was a no-brainer. I get to play professionally while continuing to grow my social media presence.

When did you start creating content, and why did you decide to do it full-time?

I’ve been making YouTube videos since I was a little kid – probably 13 or 14 years. But everything really blew up about two summers ago. My middle brother, Nelson, joined a big AAU [Amateur Athletic Union] team called RWE, which was a social media frenzy. I started playing with them, and there were days when I’d gain 100,000 followers in a single day. That’s when I realised this was real, and I decided to pursue it full-time alongside basketball.

Noah with his brothers Nelson (right) and Niles (left) Neumann

What excites you most about playing for the Macau Black Bears and living in Macao?

For the team, I’m excited to bring energy and leadership. Even as a rookie, I want to keep the team on the same page and lift everyone up. My shooting ability and basketball IQ will also help me contribute.

As for Macao, I’m excited to explore the culture and meet new people. I’ve never been to China before, so this is a new adventure for me. I’m also looking forward to creating content that showcases my experiences there.

[See more: ‘Everything is possible.’ Jusuf Nurkić talks about his journey from a small farm to the NBA]

What advice would you give to young players who look up to you?

My biggest advice is to put in the work and believe in yourself. Manifest your goals and stay disciplined. I’m just a normal kid – if I can make it, so can you. Work hard, have a strong mindset and don’t let setbacks stop you.

Is there a basketball player you looked up to growing up?

As much as I’d like to say LeBron James, I’ll go with Shannon Shorter. He’s a professional player in Croatia now. He really took me under his wing and taught me a lot. His mentality inspires me. When he steps on the court, he doesn’t believe anyone can mess with him. That killer mindset is what I admire most about him.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing basketball or creating content?

I love spending time with my family – I’m very close to them. I’ve also recently gotten into golfing, which has been a fun new hobby.

Noah Neumann (top right) reflects with his family court side, emphasising the importance of their support in his journey

Speaking of family, how did they react to your decision to play in Macao?

My dad is standing right across from me and puts two thumbs up [laughs]. He’s super excited and has been so supportive. My mom is a little sad because I’m her baby, but she’s also happy for me. She’s already planning trips to visit me in Macao.

[See more: The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns will play in Macao next year]

Where do you see yourself in five years, both as a player and a person?

I hope to still be playing professional basketball and inspiring the youth. I want to document my journey and share it with others so they can learn from my experiences. Personally, I hope to be financially stable, maybe have a family, and continue giving back to the community.

I feel like I’m blessed by God, and it’s my responsibility to give back. My parents also instilled this mentality in me. My dad started with nothing and built something incredible, and I want to follow his example by helping others, especially the youth. It’s just part of who I am.