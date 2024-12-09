Who are the Macau Black Bears? What to know about the city’s star team

The Macau Black Bears have become synonymous with basketball in the SAR. Previously known as Chong Son Kung Fu, the team was founded in 2017, originally to compete in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Over the years the Bear have grown in stature and are now putting the city on basketball’s regional map as the first local basketball team to compete in the East Asia Super League (EASL). In a home EASL fixture on 11 December, the side will go up against New Taipei Kings – a team that includes the groundbreaking Asian player Jeremy “Linsanity” Lin and former Bears member Kenny Manigault.

Here’s what you need to know about the team.

The Macau Black Bears had an impressive start

The Black Bears began in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), a league that brought together teams from Southeast Asia. Although Macao was an underdog in basketball, the team attracted top players like Manigault and Mikh McKinney who helped raise their profile.

In their first season, the Black Bears impressed by reaching the playoffs, even if local support remained small. The Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 shut down the ABL but the team stayed active by competing in different formats in China, entering the 3×3 Super League and the Wynn Cup 3X3 Greater Bay Area Tour.

The team recovered quickly from the pandemic

Damian Chong-Qui scored a triple-double for the Macau Black Bears against KBL’s Busan KCC Egis, which was the first-ever in the East Asia Super League history

After Macao opened up again, the Black Bears became a core team in the Asian Tournament (TAT) in 2023. The league featured teams from Macao, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Taiwan. Using the University of Macau as a home venue, the Bears hosted games that drew student crowds and NBA stars like Nick Young. They went on to win the first TAT season and competed against former NBA players such as Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins. Their success in TAT helped grow their reputation as a force in Asian basketball.

The Macau Black Bears took on the national side – and won

A historic highlight came in June of this year, during a game in Shanghai, where the Bears defeated the Chinese national team in a match streamed live – and one that the team said had “more views than the Super Bowl.” The Macau Black Bears won by 5 points, ending with a score of 78-83. The win helped them gain even more recognition, paving the way to the EASL.

The squad is starting to attract top talent

Entering the EASL marked a major milestone for the team, giving it its toughest competition yet. Despite challenges compared to teams with larger resources, the Black Bears have continued to grow and earned key victories proving they can compete at a high level.

At the heart of the Black Bears’ growth is their ability to attract talent. According to Kevin Connelly, the team’s general manager, “The Black Bears’ international exposure and Macao’s culture have made them an appealing destination for players.” The goal for the team is clear: “To be one of the best teams in Asia.” Connelly also explained that the team has struggled financially over the years, but is now growing in terms of bringing in more staff and players, compared to teams from neighbouring areas.

Mike Chon is emerging as a local star

Chon is one of the few local players that has been part of the Macau Black Bears since its establishment

Mike Chon, one of the key players on the team, was born in Macao. He began training hard in the sport at a young age and joined the Black Bears during their inaugural season in 2017.

Competing alongside international players, Chon quickly realized what it took to succeed at a professional level. “It opened my eyes to a whole new level,” he says. “I improved by copying every detail from international players and then going and trying it out. It’s not often that you get this kind of access here in Macao.” He credits much of his development to learning from his former teammates like Anthony Tucker and Manigault.

Chon is also aware of the challenges basketball faces in Macao. With limited programs and a cultural emphasis on studying over sports, young players lack opportunities to grow. “There is no pathway to professional basketball in Macao and that’s what we’re trying to [establish],” Chon says.

For aspiring players, Chon emphasizes the importance of passion, hard work and focusing on individual strengths. “If you love the game, that passion will drive you to keep improving,” he says.