Reigning champions Ub Huishan NE defeated Paris 21-16 on Sunday, claiming the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Macau 2024 crown, according to a game report on the website of the International Basketball Federation (known by its French initials FIBA).

The Serbian squad’s win put the French team in second place, and Bahrain’s Riffa in third.

Ub Huishan NE won each of its games in the three-a-side basketball tournament, with world no.1 Strahinja Stojacic earning “another MVP [most valuable player] award to add to his accolade-studded season,” the report said.

[See more: One of the world’s tallest basketball players joins the Macau Black Bears]

Macao’s two-day tournament followed one in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the weekend prior – which was also claimed by Ub Huishan NE. The next FIBA 3×3 World Tour Masters will be in Abu Dhabi, on 26 and 27 October.

Last weekend’s tournament was Macao’s second time hosting a FIBA 3×3 World Tour. This season’s final is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, from 22 to 24 November.

For the uninitiated, 3×3 basketball is played on half of a full-size court, with one hoop. Each team has a fourth player in reserve. The format encourages fast-paced and flowing games and has been growing in popularity. It was added to the roster of sports at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.