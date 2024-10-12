MotoSurfing? Macao’s hosting the world championships

Macao is set to host its first MotoSurf World Championship in late November, when it will welcome more than 120 elite racers from around the world to compete at Hac Sa Beach, Melco Resorts and Entertainment has announced.

“MotoSurf is one of the fastest-growing and safest water sports in the world,” said Melco, which is co-organising the first Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) Macao Grand Prix MotorSurf World Championship Finale.

There’ll be seven categories in next month’s competition, with the women’s event serving as a qualifier for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu – where MotoSurf will be making its World Games debut.

The sport – also known by its generic name, jetboarding – uses shortened versions of surfboards that are propelled by either a two-stroke internal combustion engine or an electric motor. They don’t require waves, currents, paddling or wind to speed through the water.

MotoSurf racing first emerged in around 2012 and was officially recognised by UIM in 2019. UIM is powerboat racing’s world governing body.

“As UIM’s youngest discipline, MotoSurf has rapidly expanded over the last five years, hosting world tours across five continents,” said Melco.

The championship at Hac Sa Beach is scheduled for 22-24 November and will take place between 8 am and 5 pm each day.