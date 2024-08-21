Macao will jointly hold two sailing championships in early 2025

Macao will be simultaneously hosting a new sailing championship of the World Matching Racing Tour (WMRT) and the 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta between 8 and 12 January 2025, according to an official announcement published on Monday.

The joint event is set to be staged between the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Friendship Bridge, near Fisherman’s Wharf and the Outer Harbour.

Macao Match Cup teams will be racing with the latest Far East 28R match racing edition boats and will compete for a US$100,000 prize pool.

No specific details have been provided yet about the upcoming Macao International Regatta, although it has been a yearly event from 2019, featuring three competitions and more than 300 participants during each of its iterations.

The executive director of WMRT James Pleasance pointed out that the Macao leg of the WMRT tour will only be the “second championship stage event in the Asia and China region together with the WMRT Final in Shenzhen in December,” highlighting that it was a “key milestone” in the event’s development.

Luís Gomes, the acting head of the Sports Bureau was similarly full of praise for the event, stating that it “once again demonstrates Macao’s ability to host significant international competitions that enhances the synergy of major sporting events between sports and other industries.”

The upcoming sailing race will be held collaboratively between the Sports bureau, MGM and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management.

Last year’s Macao International Regatta concluded with Germany’s Canados Sailing Team being crowned the winners. Estonia’s Team Windy and Canada’s Vivat Sailing were placed second and third respectively.