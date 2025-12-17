F1 confirms Portuguese Grand Prix return in 2027 and 2028

Formula 1 will return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028 after confirming a two-year agreement with the Portuguese government, Turismo de Portugal and circuit promoter Parkalgar. The deal brings the Portuguese Grand Prix back to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2021.

The announcement comes as Formula 1 continues to reshape its European calendar amid high demand from host cities and increasing pressure on race slots.

The races will be held at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, a venue that last hosted Formula 1 during the Covid-19-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons and played a key role in keeping the championship running during the pandemic.

Located in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, the 4.6-kilometre circuit is known for its dramatic elevation changes and fast, flowing layout, often described as a “rollercoaster,” with a steep downhill run into the final corner and pit straight.

Portimão to replace Dutch Grand Prix

Aerial drone view over racing track Algarve International Circuit in Lagos Portimao – Photo by Miguel Couto

According to The Athletic, Portimão will replace the Dutch Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar, with Zandvoort set to exit the schedule after its final race in 2026.

The Zandvoort promoter has opted not to pursue a contract extension, instead focusing on making the 2026 edition a celebratory farewell.

Although the Portuguese Grand Prix has not been staged since 2021, officials from Portimão have remained in discussions with Formula 1 in recent years about a potential return.

Representatives from the circuit attended this year’s Dutch Grand Prix to hold further talks with F1 and study mobility and crowd-management strategies used at Zandvoort.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has previously said that 24 races is the ideal size for the calendar, despite strong interest from new and returning venues. As a result, European races are increasingly expected to operate on short-term or rotational deals.

A circuit with recent F1 significance

Lewis Hamilton pictured during the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Photo by Michael Potts F1

Portimão hosted two grands prix in 2020 and 2021, both won by Lewis Hamilton.

His 2020 victory marked his record-breaking 92nd career win, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s long-standing tally. Hamilton remains the only current driver to have won a Formula 1 race at the circuit.

The Portuguese Grand Prix also has a long history in the sport.

Portugal first hosted an F1 race in Porto in 1958, followed by events at Monsanto and later Estoril, which became a regular fixture between 1984 and 1996. Ayrton Senna famously claimed his first Formula 1 victory at Estoril in 1985.

Backing from F1 and Portuguese authorities

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, welcomed the Algarve venue’s return, telling F1, “I’m delighted to see Portimão return to the Formula 1 calendar and for the sport to continue to ignite the passion of our incredible Portuguese fanbase. The circuit delivers on-track excitement from the first corner to the chequered flag, and its energy lifts fans out of their seats.”

Portugal’s economy minister, Manuel Castro Almeida, said the race would have a direct impact on economic activity, boosting tourism, trade and services while projecting Portugal as a competitive and reliable destination.

As reported by F1 and Autosport, Jaime Costa, chairman and CEO of the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, said the circuit was “thrilled” to welcome Formula 1 back, adding that Portimão’s layout would “challenge the best drivers in the world and create a spectacle that fans will love.”

Europe’s evolving F1 calendar

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris celebrates after the winning the Formula 1 championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 7 December 2025 – Photo by Li Chao/Xinhua

While Portugal’s return is confirmed for 2027 and 2028, the long-term shape of Formula 1’s European calendar remains fluid.

F1 is exploring rotational slots for certain European races, with Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps already set to skip selected seasons. This could leave room for other European venues to rotate onto the calendar in future years.

Potential new grands prix in markets such as Thailand and Rwanda remain under discussion, but are unlikely to join the calendar before the latter part of the decade.