Lawmaker suggests F1 night race on Macao’s Cotai Strip, as official says full assessment needed

A proposal to explore hosting a Formula 1 night race on Macao’s Cotai Strip has drawn a cautious response from the government, with O Lam, the secretary for social affairs and culture, saying a “comprehensive assessment” would be required. The exchange took place during a Legislative Assembly debate last week.

Legislator Angela Leong said the Macau Grand Prix remains central to Macao’s sporting identity and economic diversification. With the event shifting from Formula 3 to Formula Regional and Formula 4 in recent years, she argued that the Grand Prix brand needs new ideas and “upgrading.”

[See more: ‘Nothing prepares you for Macao,’ says FIA F4 World Cup winner Jules Roussel]

Leong cited remarks by Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who previously said Macao would be an ideal location for a night race, and asked authorities to consider whether a Cotai Strip circuit could be feasible. She suggested pairing the race with concerts, cultural exhibitions and other large-scale attractions to create a signature nighttime motorsport event. She also raised the idea of a jointly developed Macao-Hengqin circuit to attract international co-hosted competitions.

O Lam said that any move toward night racing would require a full feasibility study, with traffic and road management in Cotai being “very important considerations.” On the Hengqin proposal, she called it innovative and “not impossible” but stressed it would require further assessment and long-term planning.

“I think this might be a long-term plan, but it’s not impossible,” O Lam said. “We may need some time for assessment.”

Debate over racing levels in Macao

Action-packed start at this year’s Formula Regional at the Macau Grand Prix – Photo by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

The discussion about raising the Grand Prix’s international level has renewed debate over Macao’s shift from Formula 3 to Formula Regional – a change some critics describe as a downgrade. Earlier comments made by SJM Theodore PREMA Racing team principal René Rosin have resurfaced.

In an interview with Macao News last November, Rosin rejected the idea that Formula Regional represents a step down. He emphasised that the FR car shares significant similarities with the older F3 machinery.

“The old F3, often praised as the best car in the world, shares the same power and type as FR,” Rosin said last year.

[See more: ‘Formula Regional will put on a great show in Macao’ says SJM Theodore Prema Racing team principal René Rosin]

Rosin added that the current FR regulations include modernised safety features and attract strong participation, with 30 cars across 10 teams creating a grid “similar to those in Europe and F1.” He argued that FR “offers a great package for teams to participate and put on a great show in Macao once again.”

Like last year, this year’s races in Formula Regional and the inaugural Formula 4 were a spectacle, keeping fans on the edge of their seats around the Guia Circuit. These points are being revisited as lawmakers discuss both race quality and the potential for a higher-tier event, possibly an F1 night race.

Public debate grows over Macao’s racing future

Competitor powers through the Macau Formula Regional race as fans cheer from the grandstands along the Guia Circuit – Photo by the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

While the Guia Circuit remains internationally respected, the absence of F3 for two years has sparked discussion among fans and officials. Leong’s proposal for a Cotai night race reflects wider interest in refreshing the Grand Prix with higher-tier racing and entertainment-driven experiences.

She referenced successful night races in Singapore and Las Vegas as examples of the concept’s global appeal, suggesting Macao could similarly boost tourism and nighttime economy with a high-profile motorsport weekend.

[See more: ‘Don’t wait for hope to appear – work hard.’ Jugo Kuok on Macao’s National Games historic karate gold]

Authorities, however, stress that thorough feasibility assessments – including traffic, logistics, and long-term planning – are necessary before any decision can be made. The government is also reviewing the entire Grand Prix framework.