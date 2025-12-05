Arvid Lindblad joins F1: Macao winner fulfills prophecy made to Lando Norris

In the high-stakes world of Formula 1 (F1), timing is everything. But for Arvid Lindblad, the newest recruit for the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) team for 2026, timing wasn’t just a matter of luck – it was a prophecy.

This week, the motorsport world was set abuzz not just by the announcement that the 18-year-old Red Bull Junior would be replacing Isack Hadjar to partner Liam Lawson in 2026, but by a resurfaced video that proves Lindblad has been playing the long game all along.

The five-year prophecy: A handshake with Lando Norris

The video, currently viral across social media, shows a 14-year-old Lindblad approaching McLaren star Lando Norris at a karting event. With a confidence that belied his age, the young karter shook Norris’s hand and delivered a message that now sends shivers down the spine, saying, “I want you to remember me. I’m going to see you in five years.”

Norris, then an established F1 driver, smiled and replied, “Yeah? Alright,” likely dismissing it as the boldness of a fan. But Lindblad wasn’t joking. Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com after his F1 confirmation, Lindblad revealed the inspiration behind that moment.

“I’d gotten a bit of inspiration from the Lewis Hamilton–Ron Dennis story,” Lindblad explained, referencing the famous moment a young Hamilton told the McLaren boss he would drive for him one day. “I told my friend, ‘I think I’m going up to Lando,’ and he was like, ‘Oh no, you don’t have the guts.’ I didn’t really know what I was going to say, but that was the first thing that came out.”

Exactly five years later, the prediction has come true. Lindblad will line up on the grid in 2026, ready to race wheel-to-wheel with the very man he warned.

Conquering the Guia Circuit: Why Macao matters

Arvid Lindblad pictured after winning the Macau Formula 4 race at the 70th Macau Grand Prix in 2023 – Photo by Macao News/Eduardo Leal

While the viral video shows his confidence, it was on the streets of Macao that Lindblad proved his competence.

The Macau Grand Prix is widely considered the ultimate test for future superstars. The unforgiving Guia Circuit, with its blend of ultra-wide straights and the narrow mountain section, demands perfection. In 2023, fresh off a season where he was the top Rookie in the fiercely competitive Italian F4 Championship, Lindblad arrived in Macao for the Formula 4 race and delivered a masterclass.

Driving for SJM Theodore PREMA Racing, he dominated the weekend, taking pole position and winning both the qualifying race and the main final. He navigated the barriers while wet weather and safety cars caused chaos around him, showcasing a maturity far beyond his years.

His victory at the Guia Circuit places him in a rare lineage. The history books show that while many F1 drivers have raced in Macao, only two men have ever won the Macau Grand Prix and gone on to win the Formula 1 World Championship, which were Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Conquering Macao doesn’t guarantee future titles, but it does mark Lindblad as a young driver capable of meeting the demands associated with F1’s elite.

The Red Bull fast track: Arvid Lindblad’s journey from karting to F1

Lindblad’s ascent through the ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. However, he didn’t appear out of nowhere. He was signed to the Red Bull Junior Team at just 13 years old in 2021, following a dominant karting career where he claimed the prestigious WSK Super Master Series title.

Crucially, much of Lindblad’s development has been guided by Oliver Rowland, who mentored him through karting and the junior single-seater steps and is frequently cited by Lindblad as a major influence on his racecraft and race management.

This foundation allowed Lindblad to take risks that would break lesser drivers. In 2024, he skipped the traditional intermediate step of Formula Regional (FRECA), jumping straight from F4 into the high-downforce machinery of Formula 3. It was a massive leap, yet he became one of the youngest F3 Sprint winners on his debut weekend in Bahrain. He later achieved a stunning “double” at Silverstone, winning both the Sprint and Feature races on home soil – a feat that caught the eye of the entire paddock.

A protégé of the Red Bull Junior Team, he has long been on the radar of Helmut Marko, a man notoriously difficult to impress. Marko’s decision to promote Lindblad directly to Racing Bulls for the start of the new regulation era in 2026 speaks volumes. The young Briton impressed significantly during his FP1 outings (Free Practice 1) in Mexico and private TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) session in Italy.

“We think the teenager did a great job,” Marko said. “His speed was right, his statements were profound, and the technicians are very happy with his performance.”

Lindblad will be stepping into a team in transition, joining forces with Liam Lawson. With Isack Hadjar moving up to Red Bull Racing to partner Max Verstappen, the Red Bull family has effectively locked in its next generation of talent.

What Arvid Lindblad brings to the 2026 grid

Arvid Lindblad getting ready for a practice session for the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025 – Photo by Michael Potts F1

As Formula 1 heads toward the major regulation overhaul of 2026, teams are looking for drivers who can adapt quickly and provide precise technical feedback. Lindblad’s rapid rise and his ability to win immediately in new categories suggest he possesses the adaptability required for the new era of cars.

“Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula 1,” Lindblad said upon the announcement. “To have that come true is very special.”

From a confident handshake with Lando Norris to the top step of the podium in Macao, Arvid Lindblad has written the prologue to what promises to be an amazing career.