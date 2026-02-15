This week in the Greater Bay Area: Lunar New Year fireworks, float parades, and more

The first day of the Year of the Horse falls on 17 February, so it’s no surprise that the coming week will be filled with vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations. From dazzling fireworks displays in Macao, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou, to Zhaoqing’s Light and Shadow Art Carnival, and Shenzhen’s Spark Night, the entire Greater Bay Area is ringing in the new year with festive flair.

Of course, beyond holiday festivities, we’ve also curated a lineup of other exciting programs. Zhongshan hosts the Golden Earth Concert, Hong Kong Year of the Horse Raceday, and OneRepublic brings their tour to Hong Kong. For those who love arts and culture, Macao is screening a film adaptation of the classic Wuthering Heights, Guangzhou presents an acrobatic stage play, and Shenzhen showcases a Zaha Hadid Architects exhibition.

But that’s not all. Read on to discover what else is happening across the Greater Bay Area.

Guangzhou

The 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival fireworks show will feature a 45‑minute performance – Photo courtesy of Nanfang Daily

Spring Festival fireworks show

Don’t miss this large-scale pyrotechnic performance, combining fireworks and drones, infused with elements of Lunar New Year and Lingnan culture, lasting for 45 minutes in total.

Venue: Baietan area（白鹅潭）

Date: 17 February

Sprouting Miracle Acrobatic Stage Play

This stage play stars none other than the Greater Bay Area mascot, Greater Bay Chicken, blending an original fairy tale with high-level acrobatic performances.

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House （广州大剧院歌剧厅）

Date: 20 and 21 February

Hong Kong

Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade

Participants from Hong Kong, China, Australia, Canada, Egypt, France, and India will parade from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui in a roundabout route to the Sheraton hotel.

Venue: Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui

Date: 17 February

Time: From 8 pm

2026 Chinese New Year Fireworks Display

On the second day of the Lunar New Year, a dazzling fireworks display will light up Victoria Harbour, with viewing available from both sides of the waterfront.

Venue: Victoria Harbour

Date: 18 February

Time: From 8 pm

Celebrating the Year of the Horse with a horse race couldn’t be more fitting – Photo courtesy of Sha Tin Racecourse

Year of the Horse Raceday

During the Year of the Horse, horse racing naturally comes to mind. This festive race meeting also features lion dances, live music shows, and gourmet food.

Venue: Sha Tin Racecourse

Date: 19 February

Time: From 11 am

OneRepublic “From Asia, With Love” 2026

The Grammy nominated pop rock band OneRepublic will be returning to Hong Kong as part of their Asia tour.

Venue: AsiaWorld Arena

Date: 21 February

Time: From 8 pm

Huizhou

West Lake Spring Festival Lantern Fair

This grand Lantern Fair has now reached its 16th edition, combining traditional intangible heritage silk-weaving craftsmanship with modern light-and-shadow technology to create 35 themed lantern displays.

Venue: West Lake Scenic Area （惠州西湖国家风景名胜区）

Date: Now through 3 March

Macao

Performing groups come from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and overseas – Photo courtesy of Macao Government Tourism Office

Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse

Seventeen parade floats will set off from Sai Van Lake Square, proceed along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and past the Macao Science Center, before concluding at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf.

Venue: start at Sai Van Lake Square

Date: 19 February

Time: 8 pm

Chinese New Year Drone and Fireworks Displays

This is Macao’s first innovative performance combining drones with fireworks, featuring 3,888 drones over the waters in front of the Macau Tower, synchronized with music and laser effects. The first of three shows will take place on 19 February.

Venue: Seafront of Macau Tower

Date: 19 February

Time: 9:45 pm

Wuthering Heights screening

Adapted from Emily Brontë’s timeless literary classic Wuthering Heights, the film of the same name stars Margot Robbie alongside Jacob Elordi in the leading roles.

Venue: Cinematheque Passion

Date: 20 February

Time: 9:30 pm

Shenzhen

The Fire Pot Performance is considered part of China’s national intangible cultural heritage – Photo courtesy of Mission Hills China

Spring Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Spark Night

As night falls, a dazzling lineup of pyrotechnic arts will ignite the sky – iron flowers, fire wheels, fire cubes, fire sticks, fire pots, and fire-breathing performances will take the stage one after another, bringing a spectacular show that lights up the night.

Venue: Mission Hills （观澜湖度假区）

Date: Now through 23 February

Architecture of Possibility: Zaha Hadid Architects

This exhibition showcases five decades of design innovation by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), highlighting the studio’s groundbreaking interdisciplinary research and creative achievements.

Venue: Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning （深圳市当代艺术与城市规划馆）

Date: Now through 10 April

Zhaoqing

2nd Light and Shadow Art Carnival – Lights of Duanzhou

Blending the refined aesthetics of the Song dynasty with cutting-edge lighting technology, the event presents a spectacular 3D mapping show on the ancient city wall, alongside folk acrobatics, and performances of intangible cultural heritage.

Venue: Zhaoqing Prefecture Office Ruins Park （府城遗址公园）

Date: Now through 3 March

Zhongshan

Spring Festival Golden Earth Concert

For three consecutive nights, the Zhongshan Folk Music Ensemble and local pop bands will take turns performing, allowing audiences to experience the fusion of music and history along a century-old street.

Venue: Xiangshan Theater （香山剧场）

Date: 17 to 19 February

Zhuhai

“Horse Racing” Lunar New Year Arts Festival

In the morning, there will be lion dance parades, acrobatic performances, and equestrian shows. By evening, the festivities continue with live music, a fireworks display, and a wide variety of delicious food.

Venue: Ocean Spring Resort Zhuhai（珠海海泉湾旅游度假区）

Date: 16 to 21 February

—With additional reporting by Sara Santos Silva