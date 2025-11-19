The autumn edition of Tap Siac Craft Market opens this evening with a performance by Cantonese singer-songwriter KURO (梁君諾), according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Known for his metalcore vocals and bold stage persona, KURO rose to fame via The Voice of China in 2013 with his Cantonese song “Guilty Mind”. His free performance begins at 6 pm.



The market runs from 20 to 23 and 27 to 30 November, offering visitors handicrafts, creative gastronomy, live music and hands-on workshops. More than 200 stalls feature cultural and creative practitioners from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, alongside 47 music performances by singers from across the region.

Sixty-three creative handicraft workshops teach visitors how to make crystal money trees, miniature food models and aroma diffusers. Tickets for participants are distributed 30 minutes before each workshop begins, with a 50 patacas application fee per session.

Organisers advise arriving promptly, as latecomers will be replaced by on-site applicants from the waiting list, and registrations for missed sessions will not be refunded.

The market opens at 5 pm to 10 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 3 pm to 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, consult the Tap Siac Craft Market website.