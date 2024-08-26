Menu
Entertainment

Portuguese festival organisers lash out at Hong Kong bureaucracy

Hong Kong’s officials are accused of being tardy, obstructive and uncoordinated in the run up to the four-day celebration of Portuguese culture
  • The Sardine Festival runs from 29 August to 1 September and features traditional Portuguese food, live music and DJs

26 Aug 2024
Lisbon’s DJ Phoebe is among the performers lined up for the Hong Kong’s inaugural Sardine Festival – Photo by Leon-Pascal Janjic

26 Aug 2024

Organisers of Hong Kong’s first ever Portuguese festival have slammed the local government for obstructive red tape.

The Sardine Festival will take place from 29 August until 1 September at an open air site in Central, near the city’s famous waterfront. However, putting the 4-day event together has been an ordeal for organisers, according to the South China Morning Post.

Cristina Salavarria told the paper that government-run venues had to be booked a year in advance and that the process was extremely cumbersome, with officials tardy in their responses.

“If you want to hold a concert, you have to submit dates, and you get three options each time,” she told the Post. “After four to six weeks, you get an answer saying ‘no, it’s fully booked’, so you have to keep repeating the process.”

Salavarria said the festival had received help from the Hong Kong Tourism Board but added that other government departments were not aligned with the board’s efforts to promote the city as a lively events hub.

“They are not together,” she said. “It’s very difficult to deal with some people inside the government.”

The event is set to feature traditional Portuguese food, live music and performances by Portuguese DJs, including Lisbon club legend DJ Phoebe.

Day passes cost HK$80, with a four-day VIP pass priced at $250.

