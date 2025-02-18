China’s highest grossing movie is screening in Macao this weekend 

Ne Zha 2, the animated Chinese blockbuster that has broken multiple box office records, is set to premiere in Macao tomorrow night at the Lisboeta, with a wider release scheduled on Saturday, multiple media outlets report.

Since its release in mainland China on 29 January, Ne Zha 2 has earned over US$1.66 billion at the box office, making it the highest grossing film in Chinese history, as well as the 10th highest grossing film in the world.

The film is also quickly closing in on Inside Out 2 (2024), the Disney film that currently holds the title as the highest-grossing animated film in history.

While Ne Zha 2 has debuted overseas in countries such as Australia and the US, its record box office takings have been built on the back of domestic moviegoers. China Daily reported that it became the first film to hit US$1 billion in just one market – a feat it achieved in only eight days and five hours.

A variety of reasons have been listed for the film’s runaway success. For starters, Chinese audiences of all age groups were able to identify with the movie’s contemporary spin on the well-known 16th century Chinese novel, Investiture of the Gods.

The film also features top-notch visuals and an engaging protagonist in the form of the titular Ne Zha. As well, it was a sequel to 2019’s commercially successful Ne Zha, which grossed around US$674 million.

In an interview with the Macau Post Daily, the head of the Macau Artistes Association, Ken Sou Io Kuong, said that the film’s director, Yang Yu (better known as “Jiaozi”) “was able to capture the audience’s favourite things and create such a remarkable work.” Sou praised the film for its story, special effects and screenwriting.

The entertainment industry representative also pointed out that Macao could take advantage of Ne Zha 2’s success by developing subtitles and voice-overs for the lusophone countries.

While Japan has historically been the main hub for animation in Asia, the Chinese industry has matured significantly over the past decade, with successful releases such as Big Fish & Begonia (2016) and Chang’an (2023), which all incorporate elements of traditional Chinese culture.

According to IMDb, the highest grossing films in the world are currently Avatar (US$2.9 billion), Avengers: Endgame (US$2.79 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water (US$2.3 billion).